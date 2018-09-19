A service of remembrance for Eric Woodden was held at the Red Lodge Alliance Chapel in Red Lodge, MT, on July 30, 2018 with the Rev. Dan Gainer and Rev. Bryan Loewen officiating. Eric’s best friend, John Nelson, gave a tribute, and music was provided by Jeanne Gainer, soloist, accompanied by Lori Bremer. Casket bearers included Casey Hodges, Chris Keiser, Adam Woodden, John Nelson, Nikki Keiser and Misty Woodden. Eric was laid to rest at the Red Lodge Cemetery beside his father Steve. Eric Stephen Woodden passed away on July 25, 2018 at the age of 38. He began his life journey in Hot Springs on April 26,1980. Eric attend elementary through high school in Red Lodge, MT where he enjoyed being an athlete and spending time with his friends. After graduating, Eric attended MSU and Gallatin College. He worked as a carpenter and most recently as a machinist at Autopilot Designs in Bozeman, MT. Eric and Steve loved spending time together. They shared many, many hours flying and having friendly competitions on the back nine. Eric’s greatest joy in life were his two daughters, Ellie (age 7) and Tillie (age 5.) Their time together was precious, whether they were hanging out at Grandma’s, hiking, going to the movies, or just being together. Eric and Amanda enjoyed simple things, including quiet nights at home cooking, bingewatching Netflix, road trips, listening to music and watching the stars. Eric is survived by his daughters, Ellie and Tillie, soulmate Amanda, all of Bozeman, MT, mother Sally of Red Lodge, MT, grandparents Wesley and Lena Nelson of Sioux Falls, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Steve and brother Jonathan of Red Lodge, MT, aunt Linda Johnston of Grand Prairie, TX, and grandparents Dale and Ruby Keiser of Gregory. Special in Eric’s life was the memory of his grandfather the Rev. Merle Woodden of Burke.