Erna D. Heinert, 93

Erna Dorothy Heinert (Weiss) was born to Ernest and Olga Weiss on August 18, 1924 in a farmhouse in Walworth County in Akaska, SD. She was baptized in the Lutheran faith on December 21, 1924 in Akaska and later confirmed July 14, 1940 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Norris, SD. She attended school in Akaska to the 3rd grade and finished the 4th and 5th grades in Parmelee, SD, where her favorite teacher was Doris Krauss. Her 6th through 8th grade years were at the Kaiser School. She married Walter Heinert on April 15, 1945. She had known him from childhood. They were blessed with two children, Doris and Howard. Walt and Erna farmed and ranched until they retired and moved to Valentine. Erna worked 1 year at Black Hills Power and Light in 1963 in Hot Springs, SD. She enjoyed traveling. Erna and Walt went with the square dance group to Europe. Switzerland was her favorite country they visited. She also took a trip to the East Coast with three other ladies. She loved all the sightseeing and loved to talk about the trip whenever she could. Some of her hobbies and special interests were embroidering, quilting, gardening, square dancing, Wii bowling and Yahtzee. She also loved playing pitch, especially with Jerry and Glendine. Making goodies for the grandkids in ice-cream buckets was very special to her. Erna passed away Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Pine View Good Samaritan Center in Valentine. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Walter; her parents; brothers, Harold and Richard; sisters, Ellen Totton and Darlene Guenther. She is survived by her children, Doris and her husband Lonnie Lenser and Howard and wife Nette Heinert, grandchildren, Brenda Honeycutt, Tammy Garvin and husband Gary, Brigett Sargent and husband Cory, Lonnie Lenser JR, Tonya Lenser, Toby Heinert and wife Andrea, Chris Heinert and Beau Heinert. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Klancey Honeycutt, Klayton and wife Brianna Honeycutt, Kelsey Davis and husband Dyson, Quincy Eggleston, Kinzie Eggleston, Drew Garvin, Payton Sargent, step great grandsons, Darien, Jackson and Dawson Fleagle, great great grandson, Kai Davis; sister, Irene Kaufman; brother, Earl Weiss; brothers-in-law, Bob Totton, Roger Guenther; sister-in-law, Carol Weiss and numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral service for Erna was held on Saturday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Norris, SD. Burial followed at St. Johns Cemetery in Norris. Memorials may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church in Norris. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine was in charge of service arrangements.