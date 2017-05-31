Funeral services for Esther Rang were held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke with Father Godfrey Muwanga officiating. Virginia Tolstedt was lector and Tyalee and Addison Indahl were servers. Music was provided by the Sacred Heart Catholic Church choir, accompanied by Jan Determan, organist. Virginia Tolstedt was in charge of registration. Pall bearers were Jack Broome, Pat Broome, Wade Broome, Howard Martin, Myron Johnson and Jim Eastlund. Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery in Burke. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Esther Helena Rang was born September 1, 1929 at Mission to Charlie L. and Olive B. (James) Rang and she died May 22, 2017 at the Lake Andes Health Care Center in Lake Andes at the age of 87 years. Esther was the second child, including two brothers and two sisters, born into the Rang family. In 1935 the family moved to a farm south of Burke where one more brother was born. She attended the McCumber School and had to leave school after the third grade because she was blind in one eye. She taught herself to read. She made her home on the farm until her dad sold the farm and moved into Burke. It was in Burke where she enjoyed working in the yard and with her flowers and sewing. She was a nanny to her nieces, nephews and the neighbor kids. Esther remained here until she entered the senior housing in Burke, where her sister, Edith, looked after her. Due to declining health, she entered the Lake Andes Health Care Center where she was a resident for the past nineteen years. She is survived by her two sisters, Eunice Rahe of Sturgis and Edith Drey of Burke; as well as several nieces and nephews. Esther was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Olive; and her brothers, Charles, Louis and Kenneth.