Funeral services for Esther Suedbeck were held on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gregory with Father Jonathan Dillon celebrant. Music was provided by Sandy Stukel, organist and Kati Opp, pianist, and Geoff Smith, soloist. Lector was Dave Chocholousek, altar servers were Emma Thomas and Gannon Thomas, Ken and Pat Cerny were gift bearers and Rita Grim and Totsey Wiedrick were in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Julie Jensen, Matt Swift, Phil Swift, Judy Van Bruggen, Ryan Chocholousek and Julie Dublinske. Burial was in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax. Kotrba- Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Esther Rose Suedbeck was born on December 23, 1920, to Fred and Cecelia (Lappe) Suedbeck at Fairfax. She attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Baker, NE through second grade. Esther finished her elementary years at Star Valley School and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1940. Following graduation she went to Sioux City, IA where she attended Samuel’s School of Cosmetology. Esther worked in several beauty shops before she owned and operated Esther’s Beauty Shop in Sioux City for many years. In July of 1977 Esther returned to Fairfax to care for her aging parents. Following her father’s death in 1978, she continued to live with and care for her mother. Together they made many quilts for family and friends. Esther had many hobbies which she enjoyed including china painting, sewing, crocheting, and gardening. Her sister Mary Ann joined them in Fairfax after she retired and helped to care for their mother. The sisters moved to Gregory in 1997 where they continued to live in their home until March 2017 when they moved to Silver Threads Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her parents and seven sisters, Monica Suedbeck, Irene Hawkins, Dorothy Sountry, Evelyn Haskell, Clara Belle Swift, and two who died in infancy. Esther is survived by three sisters, Mary Ann Suedbeck, Johanna McCarley, and Leona Schmitz, and one brother John Suedbeck along