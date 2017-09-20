Funeral services for Eula Cole were held on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Winner with Pastor George Kraft officiated. Milton Douglas gave the eulogy.

Music was provided by the congregation, accompanied by Deb Steffen, pianist. Paula Stephen and Brinda Simons were in charge of registration. Flower attendants were Missy De-Boer, Jackie Musilek and Donna Steppat. Ushers were Russell Richey, Randy Richey, Kevin Wagner and David Simons.

Casket bearers were Jeremiah Cole, Jacob Cole, David Douglas, Ruth Douglas, Ashley (Caleb) Shannon, Mikaelah Startk, Brandon Albertz and Cody Underhill. Honorary casket bearers were all of Eula’s grandchildren.

Interment was in the Winner City Cemetery in Winner. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eula was born on June 28, 1928 to Milton Frederick and Hattie Pearl (Wilson) Jenkins near Ulman, MO, the fifth of seven children. Eula married Frank Boyce Cole on December 19, 1943 in her parents home near Brays, MO. They moved to Fremont, NE, after their marriage and she worked at the Walkers Ammunition Plant where she became an inspector, while Frank worked for the railroad. They then moved to a ranch in Pahapesto Township of Tripp County and one in Todd County near Carter, before Frank bought the Wewela General Store in 1951.

She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, horseback riding, making children clothes, embroidering, and quilting. She also enjoyed reading books and studying her Bible daily.

Eula was always ready to help in any way she could whether it was haying, milking the cows or other ranch work, working at the Wewela Post Office, Port of Entry, fixing and serving meals, or doing something involving children.

Eula was a 43 year member of the Winner Assembly of God Church, teaching Sunday School for many of those years. She enjoyed music, loved singing, and sang while she worked.

Eula Pearle (Jenkins) Cole passed away in her home at Wewela on Friday morning, September 8, 2017, after a battle with cancer.

She is survived by her eight children: Sharon Cole, Karen (Milton) Douglas, and Juanita (Richard) Peterson, all of Wewela, David (Colleen) Cole, Sioux Falls, Richard (Laura) Cole, Colome, Virginia (Brad) Albertz, Humboldt, IA, Colleen Cole, Gayville and Teresa Stark, Johnstown, CO; 21 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond (Mary) Jenkins, Booneville, MO; sisters-in-law Margaret Jenkins, Jefferson City, MO, Kaye Cole, Winner, Burdine Cole, Marietta, GA and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded her in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, her brothers, Leslie and John; her sisters, Gertrude, Myrtle, and Imogene; and her grandson, Nicholas Albertz.