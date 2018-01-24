Evelyn Deloris Moody, 84, of Ainsworth, NE passed away January 6, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ. Evelyn was born in rural Brown County to Foster and Ruby Stufft on April 24, 1933.

She went to high school at Ainsworth High School and graduated in 1951. Evelyn went on to earn a teaching certificate from Chadron State College and taught for a short time in rural Hooker County.

She married Leland Moody on April 21, 1957. Leland and Evelyn lived in Colorado for three years, returning to sublease the DX Station on Main and Highway 20 in 1963. In 1964, Leland and Evelyn operated Moody’s Furniture Store - a furniture warehouse opened on Friday afternoons and Saturdays. They started full-time farming in the late 1960s. Evelyn was a rancher turned farmer. She was a full-time farm wife and champion for her four children as evidenced by her involvement in making hot meals for country school (District 20) and serving as president of the Mothers of the FFA (MoFFA).

After Leland’s death, Evelyn continued to farm and became active in area service and civic organizations. Evelyn enjoyed coordinating County Government Day as well as serving with the Methodist Church women, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the B.P.O. Does. She was also a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed the time she had with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Evelyn enjoyed traveling, and interacting with those she crossed paths with, and giving to others.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Leland D.; her parents, Foster and Ruby Stufft; three brothers, James, Harold and Lester Stufft; and two sisters, Dorothy (Orville) Meunchau and Vera (Gerald) Goodrich.

She is survived by her brothers, William “Al” (Roberta) Stufft of Albuquerque, NM and Francis “Butch” (Haroldine) Stufft of Stromsburg, NE; sister-in-law, Nona (James) Stufft of Osceola, NE; sons, Donald (Lisa) of Collins, IA and Bradley of Pilot Mound, IA; daughters, Lydia of Phoenix, AZ; and Linda (Karmen Widick) of Ceresco, NE; granddaughter, Chelsey (David) Lane of Long Pine and great-grandson, Kyle; granddaughters, Sarah and Olivia of Collins, IA and Glenda and Angelica and grandson, Gideon of Pilot Mound, IA; grandsons, Alexander Minert, of Phoenix, AZ and Adam Buoy of Norfolk, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the community of Ainsworth and the health care professionals for all your “care” of Evelyn.

Funeral services were held on January 15, 2018 at the United Methodist Church with Pastor David Randall officiating the service. An instrumental selection of “How Great Thou Art” was provided by Sherry Campbell and “I Hope You Dance” was sung by Candy Fernau. Casket bearers were Max Goodrich, Mike Moody, Alex Minert, Adam Buoy, Dave Lane, Reagan Wiebelhaus, Bryce Bauer and Jim Hoch. Honorary bearers were Leonard Fernau, Dale Carlson, Paul Yarges, Ron Batenhorst and Mike Davis. Organizational rites were held by the B.P.O. Does Drove #54. Burial followed at the Ainsworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to the BPO Elks #54 or to the American Legion Auxiliary Post #79 in Evelyn’s name. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.