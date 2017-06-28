Funeral services for Evelyn Kahler were held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory with Pastor Marcus Ring officiating. Music was provided by Lee Marts, soloist, accompanied by Leann Sinclair, pianist. Karen Robertson and Ann Marts were in charge of registration and Joy Serr, Lisa Johnson and Dannielle Miller were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Thomas Miller, Matthew Miller, Michael Miller, Justin Kahler, Jarret Kahler and Jerry Mars Jr. Honorary casket bearers were Zachary Kahler and Jacob Kahler. Interment was in the Colome Cemetery in Colome. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Evelyn Marie (Marts) Kahler was born October 19, 1934 in Agate, NE, to Dwight and Eva (Burkhart) Marts. She was the third of six children. Evelyn grew up on ranches in Bonesteel and Gregory riding horse, haying and helping her mom with gardening and her young siblings. Evelyn graduated from Bonesteel High School in 1952. She then went on to get her teaching certificate from Springfield College. She taught in a country school south of Gregory. Evelyn met Harold Kahler and they were united in marriage at St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory on August 14, 1955. They lived in California until the fall of 1962. While in California they adopted their two oldest children, Dwight and Kathryn. Then they moved to Colorado and lived on her parents ranch for six months before moving to South Dakota. They had four more children after coming to South Dakota. They moved to Brookings in 1975 and Evelyn went to work in town. She worked at the Entomology Lab for SDSU where she enjoyed her study of bugs. Evelyn was there until her retirement in 1997. After retiring they bought a home in Gregory and moved back to where they originally started as a couple. Evelyn enjoyed her garden, family, friends, and going on the bus to the casinos. Evelyn was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory. Evelyn passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Avera Gregory Hospital at the age of 82 after a short bout with cancer. Evelyn is survived by her six children, Dwight of Brookings, Kathryn Miller of Gregory, Douglas of Brookings, Daryl (Donna) of Brookings, Donald of Gregory, and Dale of Brookings; eleven grandchildren Eva, Tiffany, JD, Thomas, Matthew, Michael, Zachary, Jarrett, Jacob, Jasmine, and Savanah; 12 great grandchildren; three brothers Guy Marts, Jerry (Ann) Marts, and Tom (Robyn) Marts; two sisters-in-law Phyllis Marts and Evelyn Boortz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, parents Dwight and Eva Marts, brother Ralph Marts, sister Esther Marts, sisters-in-law Betty Ann Marts and Esther Matthews, brothers-in-law Ted Kahler, Ivan Boortz, and Art Kahler.