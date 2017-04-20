Mass of Christian burial for Frances Schmidt was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner. Burial was in the Winner Catholic Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Frances was born on the family farm on February 16, 1928 south of Colome to Maurice (Percy) and Leona Sealey, the third of four children. Frances graduated from Colome High School in 1946 and taught country school for one year before marrying Paul Schmidt in 1947. They bought a farm southeast of Winner and raised six children there, they are: Gene (Wellington, CO), Brenda (Steve Bruckner, Colome), Brad (Sandy, LaJunta, CO), Lauren (Tom Mayes, Winner), Don (Black Hawk) and Pamela (Bob Weaver, Piedmont). Frances spent her whole life as a wife, mom and homemaker. She loved her faith, babies, birds, flowers, dancing, playing cards, baking and especially all her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She and Paul enjoyed traveling the US with their family and in later years traveled abroad. Frances lost Paul in 2010 and eventually moved to the Golden Prairie Manor in 2015 where she lived for nearly one and a half years. She passed away in the Winner Hospital at the age of 89. Frances Schmidt, age 89, of Winner, passed away on April 12, 2017 at the Winner Regional Healthcare Facility. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul; her parents; a brother Donald; sister Ruth; three daughters: Carol, Debbie and Robin; grandson Caleb Weaver and son-in-law Tom Mayes. She is survived by six children, twelve grandchildren and six greatgrandchildren; brother Warren “Buck” (Donna) Sealey and four nephews.