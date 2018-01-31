A Mass of Christian Burial for WWII Veteran, Francis J. Schmitz was held on Tuesday, January 23rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hutchinson, KS with burial at Lovis Cemetery near Waterloo, KS. Francis Jerome Schmitz, 92, died on January 19, 2018 in College Station, TX. He was born on April 27, 1925, the son of Theodore and Matilda (Biggs) Schmitz in Schulte, KS. He graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in Wichita, KS in 1942. Francis then enlisted in the United States Navy on his 18th birthday in 1943. He was honorably discharged from service on March 25, 1945. On May 18, 1949 he married Delphine M. Jacobs at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Waterloo KS. She preceded him in death on August 16, 2007. Together they lived and farmed at Leoti, KS for 43 years. When they retired in 1993, they moved to Hutchinson, KS. In 2006 they relocated to College Station, TX. They were lifelong Catholics and Francis was an active member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in College Station. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Delphine; an infant son, Alfred Jerome; his parents; two sisters and two brothers. Survivors include: daughter, Mary Jane (Randy) Dickinson of Moses Lake, WA; sons, David (Rose) Schmitz of College Station, TX, Marvin (Pam) Schmitz of Johnstown, NE and Eugene (Margaret) Schmitz of Warsaw, MO; 10 grandchildren (including from this area) Lezley (Jess) Koubek, Tate and Tailey of Hyannis, NE, Tyler Schmitz of Johnstown, Travis (Hannah) Schmitz, Trypp and Milo of Ainsworth, Laura (Danny) Priest, MaKenna and Draiden and Layne (Darin) Priest, Alyria and Wrenley all of Long Pine, NE. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Brazos Valley, the Wounded Warrior Project or donor’s choice, all in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS 67502. Condolences may be left online at www.hutchinsonfc.com.