Francis M. Jamison, 100

Francis Maxine (Kurzenberger) Jamison wasborn March 8, 1917 to William Henry and Cora Ann (Pettit) Kurzenberger on the family farm north of Springview. She died, peacefully, July 3, 2017 at the Pine View Nursing Home in Valentine. She was baptized in the Lutheran Church of Burton and was a member of the same church her entire life. Maxine attended elementary school in Keya Paha County and graduated from Keya Paha County High School in 1934. She married Orville Davis (Tim) on March 21, 1936. To this union four children were born, Nila, Mary, Linda and Bill. They lived two years at Mills before moving to Burton and purchasing the Adelia Horton house. They moved that same house to Springview when Tim was elected the County Sheriff in 1959. She lived in their house until 2015 when she moved to Cherry Hills Assisted Living in Valentine. Maxine served as postmaster at Burton from 1952 until 1974 when she was transferred to Newport. She moved back to Springview after retiring in 1980 from the Postal Service. She was a lifelong stamp collector and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #98 of Springview. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, greatgreat grandmother and enjoyed showing her love through sewing and crocheting afghans for her family. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards at the Senior Center in Springview, and playing the slots at the Rosebud Casino where she made many friends and acquaintances. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Davis (Tim); parents, William Henry, Cora Ann; brothers: Kermit, George, Gerald, Grayton, Rolland, Norval, Clayton and infant brother; sisters: Marjorie Spann, Bernice (Toots) Seberger, Mary Alice Miller, daughter, Linda Smith and son, William. She is survived by two children, Nila and Rod Gierau of Springview; Mary and John Brehm of Lincoln and son-in-Law, John Smith of Springview. She is also survived by Grandchildren: Kimberlee (Dick) Jeffers, Brett Gierau, Brenda Brehm, Quinn (Amy) Smith, Dawn (John) Ebeling, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Brehm, Bradley (Dianne) Brehm, Michele Smith, Sheila (Dennis) Bracht, as well as Great-Grandchildren: Brittany (Matt) Benzing, Blake Bracht, Chelsey Smith, Carson Ebeling, Jamison Smith, Grant Bracht, Jackson Brehm, Makenzie Brehm, Olivia Brehm, Cooper Ebeling, Bailey Bracht, Garrison Brehm, Ava Brehm, and her Great-Great-Grandchildren, Haile and Lauren Benzing. Funeral Services for 100 year old Maxine Jamison of Burton, was held on Monday, July 10 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Burton. Burial followed in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Springview.