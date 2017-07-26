Funeral services for Fred Laprath were held on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory with Pastor Royal Archer officiating. Music was provided by Bette Fogel, pianist. Urn bearers were Fred’s friends and family. Inurnment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Fred Thomas Laprath was born on December 14, 1933 on his parent’s farm in Tripp County, South Dakota. He was the son of Hans Thomas Laprath and Frieda Christiana Manke. Fred was baptized in the Lutheran Church. He spent his early childhood in Idaho where his family resided during the Great Depression and World War II period. In 1945, the family returned to the Dallas area where his family established their home, farm and cattle operation. He attended Dallas High School. Fred left high school before his senior year to serve his nation in the Army as an infantryman in the 10th Mountain Division while stationed in Germany during the Cold War. Following his military service, Fred spent the rest of his working life farming south of Dallas on his farm or helping his brothers work cattle and hay on their parent’s farm. Fred’s pastime enjoyment included fishing, visiting family and neighbors and telling stories. Fred Laprath, age 83, of Dallas passed away on June 22, 2017 at the Winner Regional Hospital in Winner. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Hans, Richard and Herman, and sister Mary Laprath Ott. Fred is survived by two brothers, Bill and Tom of Dallas and one sister, Virginia Gordon, Laurel, MT; eight nephews and nieces and ten great-nephews and nieces.