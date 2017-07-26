Funeral services for G. G. Frenchy LaFave are scheduled for Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Kingfisher Church of the Nazarene in Kingfisher, OK. Viewing is scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Sanders Funeral Home in Kingfisher, OK. Pallbearers will be Grant Gallupe of Kingfisher, Joe Swanson of Aurora, CO, Chris Byers of Ada, OK, Andy Byers of Colorado Springs, CO, Jamie Shepard of Kingfisher, OK and Jerry Doyel of Okarche, OK. Interment in the Kingfisher Cemetery. Frenchy was born on December 27, 1932 in Burke to Albert Leslie LaFave and Emma Steckman LaFave. He joined the Air Force in 1949 and fought in the Korean War. He married Betty Jean Robbins on July 4th 1952 in Wills Point, TX and they were married for 52 years, until Betty’s death. They moved to Kingfisher, OK, in 1975. Frenchy was involved in the trencher business for many years and had Midwest Trenchers, Kingfisher from 1975 until his retirement in 2014. He was a long-time member of Kingfisher Church of the Nazarene. He and Betty founded the Sonshine Gospel Barn in 1998 which continued on until Betty’s death in 2004. G.G. “Frenchy” LaFave passed away on Wednesday, July 19 in Edmond, OK. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Robbins LaFave and recently by his son Jimmy LaFave; sisters Lyla Sperl and Sharon Jodozi and half-brother Wendell Luke. He is survived by sons Garry and wife Shelly of Cashion, OK and Robert LaFave of Edmond, OK; two daughters, LeeAnn Swanson and husband Joe of Aurora, CO and Connie Gallupe and husband Grant of Kingfisher, OK; grandkids: Jesse LaFave of Austin, TX, Jenna McCoy and husband Dustin of McCloud, OK; Jordan LaFave of Austin, TX, Chris Byers and wife Juliet of Ada, OK, Andy Byers and wife Liz of Colorado Springs, CO, Eric Gallupe of Kingfisher, OK, Anna Gallupe of Kingfisher, OK, and Jackson LaFave of Austin, TX; five great-grandchildren; long-time companion Deronda Shepard of Kingfisher, OK; sister Verlyn Brents of Rapid City; brother-in-law Robert Sperl, Sr. of Gregory; and numerous nephews and nieces.