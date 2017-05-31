Graveside services for Gary Hanson were held on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory with Joe Harmack, overseeing. Eulogy was given by Schae Hanson and Desiree Nelson was in charge of registration. Interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Gary Lavern Hanson was born August 31, 1941 in rural Gregory County to Alfred and Frances (Johnson) Hanson. He attended country school in rural Gregory County and graduated from Gregory High School. Gary married Nancy Marie Turney on April 30, 1960. To this union eight children were born: Erik, Bradley, Melanie, Monica, Bryan, Bruce, Brandon, and Brady. After marriage he started working as a farm laborer in the Hamill area. They then returned to the family farm to help his father. After the birth of their first child, Erik, they moved to the Winner area as farm laborers. Later they moved to Denver, CO and Rockford, IL and worked in factories until after the birth of their second son, Bradley in 1963. They then returned permanently to Burke where they had six more children along with Gene Carroll, a special friend of the family, who grew up with the children on the farm. They rented farms in the area and later bought his father Alfred Hanson’s farm in 1968 and remained there the majority of his life. He and his first wife, Nancy, were divorced after 38 years. Gary later married Michelle Bowman and to this union two daughters were born: Jami and Jena. He also adopted Justin and Jorden, Michelle’s youngest children. They later moved to a farm near Emery. Gary ran a hunting lodge and drove truck for the elevator and local farmers. The marriage to Michelle ended after six years. Gary continued to live with his son Bradley and two grandchildren on the farm. He later entered the Bridgewater nursing home in December of 2010. Gary passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Diamond Care Center in Bridgewater at the age of 75. He is survived by his children, Melanie Hoffman and her three children Derek, Danielle, and Desiree; Monica and Scott Oldenkamp and their children Landi and Schuyler; Bryan and Kasey Hanson and their children Schae, Finn, Ramee, and Piper; Bruce and Sadie Hanson and their children Grayson, Hadley, Lucy, and Landry; Brandon Hanson and his children Dominic, Elizabeth, and Logan; Brady and Amanda Hanson and their children Jocelyn and Silas; Jami Hanson; Jena Hanson; and adopted son Justin and Danielle Bowman and their children Avery and Abel; Bradley’s children Conan and Aurora; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Frances Hanson, stepmother Marie, brothers Harlan and Merle, two sons Erik and Bradley, and adopted daughter Jorden.