Gary M. Kelly

Gary Marvin Kelly was born in Ainsworth on September 19, 1946 to Grace N. (Gipson) and Marvin H. Kelly. He was the oldest of three siblings, Craig was born on October 1, 1949 (middle), and Christine “Chris” was born on June 12, 1955 (the youngest). He grew up outside of Ainsworth during his younger years. When Gary graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1964, he attended Wayne State College studying Business. He absolutely loved numbers and figuring out the accounting side of everything. During his first year, he got home sick and decided to return home. His dad Marvin passed away in August of 1977 and Grace in 2001, giving him the job of taking over the family farm. A couple years into his farming business, he was able to marry the love of his life, Virginia “Ginger” Denny. They were married on April 20, 1968 in Long Pine. Their love would forever be the path to their marriage, bringing three beautiful children into the world. On February 6, 1969, Michael Gary was born, who would later join him in taking care of the family farm. Fifteen years later, Mom’s dream of twins finally came true, “the only one in her family” as they would joke. Laura Naomi and Theresa Cecilia were born on July 31, 1984, preemies, 2-½ months early. Gary enjoyed his cows, farming, watching Saturday Nebraska football games and Sunday Nascar racing. Football and Nascar racing were something that Dad truly loved and enjoyed relaxing from the crazy seasons of planting, harvesting, and calving cows. He was involved in various activities, including the Ainsworth Elks Lodge #1790. Just three years before his passing, he met another wonderful lady whom he fell in love with, Annie Moeder from Hutchinson, KS. She moved to Ainsworth a year later, after dating, to spend their years together. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Grace and Marvin, grandparents, Laura and Jack, and loving wife Ginger. He is survived by his companion Annie Moeder of Ainsworth, son, Michael Kelly of Ainsworth, daughters, Laura Kelly of Denver, CO and Theresa Kelly and partner Shawn Wilson of Chadron. Brother, Craig Kelly and wife Karen of North Platte, sister; Chris Hallock and husband Steve of Springview; brother-in-law, Gerald Denny, wife Theresa, of Long Pine; sisters-in-law, Margie Cosgrove and husband Tom, of Long Pine, Judy Frew of Ainsworth, and Cathy Cole and husband Glen of Long Pine and all their families, along with lots of friends who touched his life in so many amazing ways. Funeral services were held on February 26, 2018 at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Father Phil Flott served as Celebrant. Burial followed at the Ainsworth Cemetery under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.