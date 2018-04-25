Funeral services for Gary Smith are being planned for a later date. Gary Wayne Smith was born January 25, 1957 in Gregory, the son of Charles and Blanche (Baney) Smith. Gary is the brother to Melvin, Lorin, David, Beth, Carol, Ralph, Debbie, Mark and Paul Smith. Gary graduated from Gregory High School in 1975. After high school Gary and his brother David traveled to Leavenworth, KS, for work. This is where Gary met Star (Ogden). Gary and Star were united in marriage on March 28, 1977. Gary and Star had five children: Matthew, Victor, Rebecca, Stephanie and Gary Jr. After moving from Iowa, the family moved back to South Dakota and resided until 1979. In 1981 Gary moved his family to Alpena, AR. Gary worked for Tyson's Food for almost ten years. While in Arkansas, Gary made many friends while working in the hay field and creating memories with his wife and children. In June of 1989 Gary moved his family back to South Dakota where they bought a home. He began working with his father and mother on the family farm. This was Gary’s passion. He enjoyed working outside with livestock. After the passing of his father and mother, he continued working as a farmer for many years. Gary enjoyed working outside and working in his garage. Gary passed away on April 16, 2018 at the age of 61 years. He was preceded in death by his son Victor, his father Charles, mother Blanche, two brothers Melvin and David Smith, and many aunts and uncles, niece and nephew. Gary is survived by his wife Star Smith, Gregory; sons Matthew (Michelle), Parkston, and Gary Jr., Tyler, TX; daughters Rebecca (Jess), Mitchell, and Stephanie (Andrew), Ethan, and a grandchild Sierra, Gregory, who was raised by Gary and Star; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.