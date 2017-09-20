Gayle LaVon (Fuller) Molzahn, 81

Gayle LaVon (Fuller) Molzahn, was born May 17, 1936, in Formoso, KS, to Johnson Guy “John” Fuller and Mildred (Ellingson) Fuller Graham, and passed away September 11, 2017, in Kearney, NE, after acquiring the rare disease/syndrome of Gullain-Barre syndrome in July of this year.

Gayle started her early school years in Cody, WY, when her dad was overseas in W.W. II, and finished the rest of her school years in Formoso. She graduated from Mankato High School in 1954.

She was an outstanding pianist, having given piano lessons for over fifty years. Gayle wrote and composed her own music and wrote individually for her students, especially for contests. She and her friend, Dr. Dale Sherrard, gave many concerts in Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado, and loved being able to share her music.

Gayle married Buren Fulton, June 1955, and to this union four children were born, Danny, Dawn Marie, Michelle and James (Jimmy). They later divorced. She married Calvin Molzahn in September 1979, in Rock Springs, WY and became step-mother to Mark, Allyson and Jonathan. Gayle and Calvin moved to Mankato, KS in 2000. Calvin died in 2011.

Her life was her Lord, her family and her music.

She leaves many broken hearts in family, friends and loved ones, including daughters, Dawn Marie May and special friend Mel Krause and Michelle (Hector) Olmedo; sons, Daniel (Pam) Fulton and James “Jimmy” Fulton; grandson, Cody Lammers; granddaughters, Shannon Mueller and special friend Aaron Delaney, Jeri Dawn Dennis, Lindsey (Matt) Teply and Emma Fulton; great-grandchildren, Tate Teply, Edisyn Teply and Asher Delaney; sister, Joan E. (Clyde) Mickelsen; niece, Angela (Tom) Salestrom; great-nieces and nephews, Tyson, April, and Owen Schroder, Travis and Lauren Schroder and Ben and Jack Salestrom; step-sisters, Verla (Bill) Roe and Jeannie Blair; step-children, Mark (Vickie) Molzahn, John Molzahn and Allysyn (John) Paap; step-grandchildren, Tony (Hannah) Dellos and family, Noah, Mia, Joel and Jenna Molzahn and Dylan Paap; and special friend, Glen Suhr.

Celebration of life services for Gayle L. (Fuller) Molzahn were Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mankato, with Pastor Dennis Beckmann officiating. Casket bearers were: Dan Fulton, Jim Fulton, Cody Lammers, Clyde Mickelsen, Hector Olmedo and Glen Suhr. Interment was at Balch Cemetery in Formoso. Memorials may be made to the Gullain-Barre research at www.gbs-cidp.org/gbs or to the Lutheran Church. Melby Mortuary of Manktao was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com.