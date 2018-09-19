Funeral services for Genevieve Knittel were held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory with Pastor Marcus Ring officiating. Music was provided by the congregation, accompanied by Terha Knittel pianist. Sydney Knittel was in charge of registration. Casket bearers were Brent Neiger, Bryce Neiger, Jacob Knittel, Jesse Thompson, Joe Kraft and Zachary Brungardt. Honorary pallbearers were all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Genevieve Irene (Kardell) Knittel was born December 15, 1927, to Charles and Mabel (Peterson) Kardell on the family farm north of Wayne, NE. She was baptized in Concordia Lutheran Church as an infant and confirmed at the same church in 1943. She received her first through eighth grade education in a country school one mile from her home. She graduated from Concord High School in Nebraska in 1945. She attended Commercial Extension Business School in Omaha, NE, for one and a half semesters, then moved back home and helped on the farm. Genevieve met her future husband, Albert Knittel of Dallas, after he moved to the Wayne area to live with his sister and family after the death of his mother. Genevieve and Albert were married at Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord, NE on April 26, 1947, after he returned from two years of service in the US Army. Albert and Genevieve farmed north of Wayne, NE, for nine years. In 1956, the couple purchased a farm north of Gregory, and resided there since that time. Genevieve remained on the family farm following Albert’s death in 2011. Eight children were born to this union: five sons and three daughters. Life was not always easy raising eight kids. Genevieve raised hundreds of chickens, milked many cows (by hand), and nursed many calves and pigs back to health. She worked in the fields driving tractors, windrowers, and grain trucks. In 1984, she started to work in the Gregory Nursing Home and worked there for fourteen years. She retired for two years, then went to work for Silver Threads for six years. She was the bookkeeper for the DeKalb Seed business at the Knittel farm for 45 years. The Knittel home burned to the ground in November of 1979, and the family lost most everything. But with the help of family, friends, and many wonderful neighbors, the house was rebuilt. Due to declining health, Genevieve entered the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center in June, 2017, where she remained until her death on September 9, 2018 at the age of 90 years. Preceding her in death were her husband Albert, parents Charles and Mabel Kardell, two brothers Clayton and Don Kardell, sister Elinor Hart, and infant great-grandson Blair Neiger, as well as several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her eight children: Dale (Donna) of Boise, ID, Loren (Linda) of Spearfish, Dennis of Gregory, Susan (Jeff Neiger) of Aberdeen, Cindy Edwards (Joe Savino) of Pittsburgh, PA, June (John Allen) of Hays, KS, Steven (Terha) of Augusta, GA and Jeffrey (Shelly) of Parkville, MO; eight grandsons: Michael Knittel, Brent and Bryce Neiger, Benjamin Johnson, Sasha, Collin and Kyle Knittel, and Jacob Knittel; nine granddaughters: Stephanie Morrison, Julie Boyle, Katie Grant, Breanne Kraft, Josie Thompson, Jessalyn Brungardt, Kathryn and Sera Knittel, and Sydney Knittel, as well as 17 great-grandchildren; brothers Keith and Kendall Kardell; nieces, nephews and other relatives.