Funeral services for Gerald Wolthoff were held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner with Pastor John Britt officiating. Music was provided by Geoff Smith, soloist, accompanied by Josephine Green, organist. Betsy Watzel was in charge of registration and Karen Pochop, Pam Tanner and Debbie Seibert were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Wayne Hofeldt, John Hofeldt, Mike Pochop, Roger Nagel, Duane Anderson and LeRoy Miller. Honorary casket bearers were Dennis Schroeder, Jon Hughes, JD Olsen, John Jones, Everett Anton, Jim Jares, and Don Svoboda and his many friends that Jerry worked with over the years. Interment was in the Colome City Cemetery in Colome. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Gerald (Jerry) Elwin Wolthoff was born September 8, 1945, at Winner. He was the son of George and Myrtle (Horton) Wolthoff. Jerry grew up in Colome and attended grade school and high school in Colome. He graduated with the class of 1963 and attended college for a short time in Huron. Jerry lived for awhile in California and Illinois. He returned to Winner and worked at Miller Brothers auto dealership for several years and later at Winner Ford as a car salesman and at Whitley’s Distributing. Jerry managed the VFW in Winner and also worked at Dick’s and the Elk’s as a bartender. He worked for the City of Winner and retired from there in 2012. Jerry was a long time member of the Elk’s, enjoyed bowling, and was an avid golfer. Jerry passed away April 7, 2017, at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Weidner of Winner and Minnette (Ernest) Hofeldt of Colome; his nieces Pam Hofeldt-Tanner, Colome, Karen (Mike) Pochop, North Platte, NE, Kathy (Norman) Hotz, Beaver Creek, OH, Sandy Weidner (Randy), Watertown, Deb (Jerry) Seibert, McNabb, IL, and Nancy (Ron) Schaf, Cozad, NE; nephews John (Donna) Hofeldt, Colome, Wayne (Vonnie) Hofeldt, Colome, Roger and Michael Grieser, Cozad, NE; 13 great nieces and nephews, and several cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents George and Myrtle Wolthoff; sisters Georgia Gossard and Valaura Grieser; nephew Merlin Gossard; brothers-in-law Marlin Gossard, Charles Grieser, and Milton Weidner; two brothers and a sister that died as infants; and two nieces.