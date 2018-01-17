Funeral services for Gerhardt Bartling were held on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burke with Pastor David Schmidt officiating. Music was provided by Brecken Bartling and Sierra Swan, vocalists, accompanied by Kelly Schmidt, organist. Kathy Serr was in charge of registration and Julie Johnson and Linda Johnson were flower attendants. Casket bearers were Pat Quinney, Steve Bartling, Ed Bartling, Blane Bartling, Richard Bartling and Jack Bartling. Honorary casket bearers were all of his nieces and nephews. Burial was in the Graceland Cemetery in Burke. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Gerhardt R. Bartling was born July 21, 1924 to Henry and Elizabeth (Klein) Bartling and died January 6, 2018 at his home in rural Herrick. Gerhardt grew up on the family farm with his seven brothers and two sisters. He was baptized, confirmed and was a life long member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Burke. He graduated from Burke High School and enjoyed playing baseball with local teams. He then joined the service, and it was during that time he met Joan Inglett and they were joined in marriage in 1951. After their marriage they lived on a ranch outside of Lucas, where they began raising registered Herefords. They later moved to an acreage outside of Burke and settled there to raise their family. Gerhardt enjoyed fishing, playing cards, caring for his livestock and visiting with friends and family. He loved to watch baseball and cheer on the Minnesota Twins. He was an active member of the American Legion, Hereford Association, and Livestock Improvement Association. He ran the Gregory County Spray Service for several years, spraying livestock and trees. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, his infant son, Morris Dean Bartling, and a grandson, Grant Simunek. Gerhardt is survived by his seven children: Jay Bartling of Herrick; Jan and Mike Simunek of Hot Springs; Sherri Raschke of Herrick; Bart and Julie Bartling of Gregory; Laurie and Doug Wernke of Lennox; Matt Bartling of Herrick; and Krista and Dean Holliday of Orchard, NE; seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin Bartling of Burke; sisters-in-law, Fern (Lloyd) Bartling of Gregory, Norma (Gene) Inglett of Burke, Cheryl (Neal) Inglett of Reseda, CA, Velma (Neal) Burkinshaw of Newport, NE and Lila (David) Howe of