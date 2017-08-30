Gordon G. McLeod

Gordon Gilmore McLeod was born August 26, 1921 to Gilmore and Helen (Pickering) McLeod, and passed away on June 29, 2017. He grew up on the ranch and attended country school, then high school in Curtis, Nebraska and Great Falls, Montana. After high school he engaged in ranching with his father. Gordon married Virginia Dare December 30,1951. Two children were born of this union, Gary McLeod and Lois McLeod. Gordon and Virginia moved to the original B.E.B Kennedy homestead shortly after they were married where they continued in the ranching business and raised their family. Gordon lived on the ranch until he went to the Pioneer Nursing Home in Mullen, NE shortly before his passing. Gordon was very active in AA, it was a huge part of his life for forty-four years. He was involved in the Masonic Temple for many years and for a period of time officiated at services for brother Masons. Gordon loved fishing the Boardman Creek for trout (before Merritt Dam) and always had a good fishing story about the one that got away. He loved flying his airplane and did so until he reached the young age of 87. Gordon was quite a historian and loved to share stories with family and friends. He also got many hours of enjoyment playing his guitar and mandolin. Gordon is survived by his children, Gary (Rose) McLeod and Lois McLeod. Two granddaughters, Martee (Greg) McLeod Kozal, and Kelli (Stephen) Jost Anderson; six great grandchildren, Genevieve and Griffin Kozal; Clayton and Jacob Garland and Tayva and Kendall Anderson and nephew and nieces and their families. Preceded in death by his father and mother, Gilmore and Helen, brother's, Phillip and Brian.