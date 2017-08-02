Harley Allen Gaskins, 90

Harley Allan Gaskins was born on December 4, 1927 in Ainsworth, NE to Dolphus and Pearl Gaskins. He grew up on a ranch, helping his parents around the farm, enjoying hunting and fishing in his spare time. He attended Ainsworth High School where he excelled in boxing and track, qualifying for state and the Golden Glove Championships. Harley graduated from high school in 1946 and enlisted in the Army shortly after. Harley met Bonnie Kloppel shortly after his release from the Army in 1948. They were married in 1949 and moved to Idaho where he farmed and mined. He went back and forth between Utah and Idaho on various construction and mining jobs until he settled on construction and joined Operating Engineers Union. He finished his equipment operating career in Northern California. Harley and Bonnie divorced in the early 1960’s and he then married LaRae (Irish) Shupe and resided in Moab, UT. After retirement, Harley and LaRae settled in Trinidad, CO until LaRae’s passing. Harley married Betty (Lish) Bush in August 1997. They lived in Trinidad and then Salmon, ID until she passed in 2001. Harley moved back to Trinidad until he reestablished his relationship with Bonnie. He moved to Valentine, NE to be closer to her in 2011. After Bonnie’s passing in August of 2013, he moved to Paonia, CO with his son, Jerry. Harley enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards (especially blackjack and poker), watching the Rockies and the Broncos, hunting, fishing and sightseeing. Harley was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Orville Gaskins, Charlotte Lewis, Carroll Gaskins, Robert Gaskins, Ilda Stigile and Mike Gaskins; and step-children, Gary Shupe and Cherokee Anderson. Harley is survived by his children, Steve (Kathy) Gaskins, Connie (Lee) Hoffman and Jerry (Georgia) Gaskins; grandchildren, Chad Hoffman, Eric (Heidi) Hoffman, Karma (Todd) Davies, Tara (Dave) DeShazo, Jeri- Lynn (Ronnie) Stevens, Aaron (Monica) Gaskins and Lindsay (Shaun) Davis; step-children, Wayne Shupe, Lynn (Linda) Shupe, Claudia Denton, Carrie Jean (Mark) Luddington, Laura (Mark) Claeys, Ben Bush, Duke (Teresa) Bush, Audrey (Dan) Aldous, Jodi (Heather) Yeazle and Jamie (John) Blood; sister-in-law, Judy Peck; many step-grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Paonia on Saturday, August 5th at 2:00 p.m. Harley requested that those in attendance wear the colors of his favorite Denver Broncos or Colorado Rockies teams. Interment will be at a later date. Condolences and memories may be left at www.taylorfuneralservice.com Memorials may be made to the American Legion or the charity of your choice.