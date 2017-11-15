Funeral services for Harold Dobesh were held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with Rev. Ward Simpson, Dean of Calvary Cathedral officiating.

Music was provided by Geoff Smith.

Casket bearers were Harold’s grandchildren: Brian Dobesh, Barbara Dobesh, Anna Beasley, Steve Ebel, Cory Dobesh, Daisy Davis, Randy Snyder, Rodney Snyder and Nikki Snyder.

A graveside service was held on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hillview Cemetery in Dallas with Pastor Allen Bouslaugh officiating.

Harold Dean Dobesh was born November 20, 1924 to Charles and Tillie (Bahm) Dobesh in Gregory County. Harold’s family moved to Bennett County in 1926 and he later graduated from Martin High School in 1943.

After high school he owned a ranch in Bennett County which he farmed until he sold it in the early 60’s. Along with ranching, Harold began working for the Department of Agriculture during high school as an adjuster and fieldsmen. He then became a district director for the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation in southeastern South Dakota. In 1985 he transferred to Washington, DC where he became a crop insurance specialist for the United States Department of Agriculture until he retired in 1996. In 2005 he returned to South Dakota and resided in Sioux Falls.

On June 29, 1948 Harold married Ramona Sigman and lived on a farm near Martin for several years raising cattle. In this union, five children were born; twins Dennis and Douglas, Dinah, Doran and Brian.

Harold was a member of the Yankton Elks Club and Calvary Episcopal Cathedral in Sioux Falls.

Harold Dean Dobesh passed away on November 3, 2017 at Palisades Nursing Home in Garretson, at the age of 92.

Harold is survived by his special friend and companion of 30 years, Millie Tisland; two sons, Dennis and Doran Dobesh, both of Sioux Falls, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Tillie Dobesh, two sisters, Hilda Dobesh and Elvera Peabody, his son Douglas Dobesh, and two infant children Brian and Dinah Dobesh.