Funeral services for Harold Bender were held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Berean Church in Gregory with Pastor Frank McMillen officiating. Kathy Matthes was in charge of registration and flower attendant was Kaylene Schonehard. Casket bearers were Glenn Hoffmann, Leroy Bender, Cal Hickey, Mark Hickey, James Schonehard and Brad Feyereisen. Interment was in the IOOF Cemetery in Gregory with military honors conferred by the Gregory American Legion and the National Guard Honors Program. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Harold Gidion Bender was born in Dallas on January 31, 1934 to Robert and Emma (Hoffman) Bender. Harry grew up in the Dallas and Gregory area. He entered the Army in November of 1956 and served his country until his honorable discharge in November 1958. Part of Harry’s time in the Army was spent in Germany. Harry then transferred and served in the National Guard. Harry was a trucker and hauled cattle and grain for several area companies. Harry married Vera Condon Dooley on December 19, 1969 and became the stepfather to her four children. A few years later their son Andy was born. When it came to fixing and tinkering on things--from cars and tractors to working with wood--Harry could do it. He was a mechanic and carpenter. Harry passed away on May 12, 2017 at Sanford Long Term Care in Chamberlain at the age of 83. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; son Andy; sister Viola; brother Leland; three step-children Darrel, Tom, and Cathy; sister-inlaw Judy Bender; nephew Mickey, and by his special friend Ardean Schoenhard. Harry is survived by his nephew Doug Bender; grandchildren Montana, Kalleigh, and Ashley Dee; daughter-in-law Kristi; step-daughter Tina; step-grandson Chandler; brother Roland Bender; sister-in-law Darlene Bender; nieces Janet Steffen and Jody Stas and nephews Terry Nichols, Waylon Bender, and Greg Bender; and friends James Schonehard and Kaylene Schonehard.