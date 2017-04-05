Funeral services for Harold A. Schultz, age 90, of Norfolk, NE, are scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at Christ Lutheran Church with Reverend David Goehmann officiating. Burial is scheduled to be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk, NE. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644 of Norfolk, NE. Home for Funerals in Norfolk, NE, is in charge of arrangements. Harold was born on May 22, 1926, on the family farmstead north of Gregory, the son of Albert and Marie (Lundgren) Schultz. His family moved to Gregory in 1939. He graduated from Gregory High School in 1944. On May 22, 1944, Harold enlisted in the US Army. He served in the Pacific Theater and participated in the Luzon Campaign. He later was station in Japan. After five years of service, Harold earned his honorable discharge. Following his service, Harold returned to Gregory, and on February 23, 1947, married Iva Mae Wiedeman. Harold began his auto mechanic career in 1949 working at a Chrysler dealership. Then in 1959, he began his own shop till 1965. In 1966, he worked at the Dodge dealership. Then in 1968, he began working for JC Penney’s. Harold retired in 1988. Harold passed away on March 31, 2017, at the Norfolk Veteran’s Home. Harold is survived by his spouse Iva of 70 years; their children and spouses, Charlene (Doug) Loughrey of Norfolk, NE, Myra Schultz of Norfolk, NE, Steve (Deb) Schultz of Tempe, AZ, and Randy (Ramona) Schultz of Norfolk, NE; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Violet Raschke of Gregory. He was preceded in death by his parents.