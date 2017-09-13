Harry J. Spall, 55

Harry Joseph Spall, age 55, a native of Valentine and a current resident of Grand Prairie, TX passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at a hospital in Arlington, TX. He was born on January 14, 1962 to Harry Allen Spall and Naomi Hutchison Spall. Joe grew up primarily in Valentine where he attended and graduated from Valentine Rural High School. After graduation, he attended Hastings College before joining the Navy. Always proud of his service to his country, he would serve as a chef on the USS Kitty Hawk. When transferred stateside, he was stationed at the Naval Air Base in Dallas. After his discharge he remained in Grand Prairie for the rest of his life. Harry (Joe)’s training as a chef became a passion for the rest of his life. He was a cook at the Vought Aircraft Industries for twenty-some years until they shut their plant in 2013. He also worked special events at the Dallas Cowboys event center. Though a professional in trade, there was no one that he enjoyed cooking for more than his family. Weekends were always enjoyable with him and there was always plenty of food for everyone. He is survived and will be missed by his wife, Melissa Grounds Spall; sons, Angel Kendrick, John Ross Spall (Yvonne), Gregory Joe Spall (Jessica); seven grandchildren and also by his step-mother, Mary Spall; siblings, Cheryl Watts (Tom), Mary Jo Huey, Rick Howell (Sharron), Allen Spall (Lyn), Lori Riewe (Jim), Eric Stephen (Brad), Michael Stephen, Tom Stephen (Cheri), Melissa Philben, Mitchell Philben, nieces and nephews and many other friends and family. Joe’s sons, his grandchildren, his wife Lisa and his dog Mojo were the most important things to him. He loved them unconditionally and was the bright spot in all of their lives. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Allen Spall; his mother, Naomi Hutchison Spall and his adopted son, Angel Tony Vera; two nephews and one niece. Joe’s faith in God was very strong. He belonged to the Victory Fellowship Church in Grand Prairie who’s Pastor and church family did a beautiful tribute to him filled with love, scripture and song. Following the service, he was escorted to the Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery by the North Texas Patriot Guard and there was laid to rest. There will be a Memorial Service held on Sunday, September 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Niobrara Lodge in Valentine.