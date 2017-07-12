Helen M. (Kellar) Raubach, 97

Helen M. (Kellar) Raubach was born at home on the ranch East of Crookston July 11, 1919 to Enoch and Beda Kellar. She had two brothers, Monroe and Calvin, and a sister, Elaine. She graduated from Crookston High School in 1935 and attended Chadron State College for two years. When she returned, she worked for Dr. Chester Johnson in Valentine. February 15, 1941 she married Pierce Raubach. Pierce was sent overseas during the war, so she lived in Los Angeles, CA and worked for a doctor. When the war ended, they returned to Valentine where Pierce was in business with his father, Fred, in the Raubach Motor Company. Pierce and Helen had two children, William P. (Bill) and Lana. Helen bought the Style Shop from Dorothy and Verle Harding in 1964 and ran that business until 1981, when she retired. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, her son (1968) and husband (2000). Helen is survived by her daughter, Lana (Dave) Higgins of Lincoln; granddaughters, Erin (Dave) Horn of Brighton, CO and Jenna (Chris) Keifer of Lincoln and great grandson, Emmett Keifer. Per Helen’s request, there will be a private graveside service at a later date. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines is in charge of service arrangements.