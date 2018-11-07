Memorial services for Henry “Heinie” William Rudnick age 86 of Long Pine, NE will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow at the Ainworth Cemetery in Ainsworth. Heinie Rudnick passed away on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 in his home. Survivors include wife, Lois Joan Rudnick of Long Pine; children, Chris Rudnick of Colorado Springs, CO, Tom (Kara) Rudnick of Ft. Collins, CO and Betty (Tom) Bower of Ainsworth; five grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joyce Scott of Arvada, CO; along with nieces, nephews and other family members. Cremation has taken place. Memorials have been suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.