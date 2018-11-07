Funeral services for Ilene Anderson, age 95, formerly of the Butte and Naper, NE, area, were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 5, 2018, at Full Gospel Church in Butte, NE with Pastors Roger Wendt, Tim Hazen, and Tyler Wilterding officiating. Burial was in the Butte City Cemetery. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer, NE, was in charge of arrangements. Ilene Lucile (Wakefield) Anderson was born on January 25, 1923, to Esther Marie (Griffin) and Basil Arnum Wakefield.

She was raised near the Twin Butte’s, west of Butte, NE, on land that was homesteaded by her great-grandfather, George Washington Clay Gillespsie. As a girl, Ilene loved to attend school, as well as work on her grandfather, (John Alfred Griffin’s), farm. She attended a country school in early years, and also Anoka and Butte schools in later years. She graduated from Butte High School, and went on to earn her bachelor’s degree for elementary education and attended the University of South Dakota at Springfield, and Wayne State College, Wayne, NE, while raising her family. She taught for 40 years. Ilene loved to write poetry since her childhood. Her career began with teaching in country schools in Nebraska and South Dakota.

She also taught public schools in Bristow and Butte, NE, also Fairfax, Bonesteel, Burke and Gregory. Her last few years of teaching were at the Word of Life Christian School in O’Neill, NE. Ilene was married to Garlen Wayne Anderson on August 11, 1954. To this union, three children were born: Randy Lee Anderson, DeMaris Glee (Anderson) Waters, and Troy Garlen Anderson. Ilene was always busy, and never idle. When she wasn’t teaching, she was providing meals on site for Garlen and their sons, Randy and Troy, as they worked in a family business, Anderson & Sons’ Construction. She loved accompanying them when they went hunting, fishing, and golfing.

She enjoyed time with DeMaris at home doing special projects, cooking, shopping, and attending ladies ministries events. Ilene was Women’s Ministries President at the Butte Full Gospel Church, and also hosted ladies prayer and share events in her home. Ilene passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, in Dayton, OH. Survivors include her son, Randy (Holly) Anderson of Springview, NE; daughter, DeMaris (Ben) Waters of Sidney, OH; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garlen; an infant daughter, Julie; her son, Troy; her parents, Basil and Esther Wakefield; step-father, William (Bill) Edwards; and siblings, Elva Davis, Leonard Wakefield, and Jeannie Pfeffer.