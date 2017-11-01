Inez Schrader

Inez I. Schrader age 80 of North Platte, NE, formerly of Upton, WY passed away on October 19, 2017 at Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE. She was cremated and services will be held in Burke at a later date. Inez was born July 7, 1936 in Spencer, NE to Wardell Alexander and Alice (Allshouse) Alexander. She was raised on a ranch owned by Dr. Clark, south of the Keypaha River. Inez graduated high school from Spencer, NE in 1954. She continued her education to be a LPN and she graduated 1956. She then married Marlyn (Joe) Schrader on May 26, 1956 and to this union Charles, Jerrie, Dorothy, Scott, and Mischel were born. She moved to Upton, WY, in 1982 where she married Robert Schrader on August 17, 1987. She lived in Upton, WY, until October of 2013 when she moved to North Platte, NE. She is survived by Robert of Newcastle, WY, Charles of Page, NE, Dorothy (Ken) Rice of North Platte, NE, Scott of North Platte, NE, and Mischel of Shelton, NE; brother Wardell Alexander Jr. of Douglas, WY; sister Myrna (Laverne) Schrader of Gregory, Linda (Pat) Mitchell of Scottsdale, AZ and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Wardell and Alice Alexander, sisters Mardel and Nila, son Jerrie, and grandson Craig.