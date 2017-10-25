Irma L. Frederickson, 93

Irma L. Frederickson was born on May 28, 1924 at Norden to William and Anna T.(Simons) Langer, and passed away on October 18, 2017 at the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth. She was the youngest of seven children. Irma attended grade school at Norden, and graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in O’Neill in 1941. She had planned to teach school but chose to help her parents, as they were older at that time. She was united in marriage to Bernard J. “BJ” Frederickson at the St. Agnes Church in Norden on January 15, 1944. To this union were born five children, Jimmy, Dan, Chet, Peggy, and Jeff. On June 24, 2000, they lost their son Chet in a tragic car accident. BJ passed away on August 15, 2004. Irma was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, and one son. She is survived by her two sons, Jimmy and wife Rita Frederickson of Las Vegas, NV, Dan and Jeff Frederickson both of Ainsworth; Daughter Peggy Ford and husband Chris of Scottsbluff. Nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members. A Rosary/Prayer service was held on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Funeral Services were held at the St. Pius the X Catholic Church in Ainsworth with Father Phil Flott serving as Celebrant. Music was provided by Pam Theis, Song selections were, “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Amazing Grace,” “Here I Am Lord,” and “How Great Thou Art.” Pallbearers were, Christopher Frederickson, Tara Frederickson, Trey Frederickson, Andrea Lynn Frederickson, Jennifer Denny, Trica Magsamen, Jake Ford, Luke Ford, and Travis Leitschuck. Honorary bearers were, all of Irma’s Great-Grandchildren. Burial followed at the Ainsworth Cemetery under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. Memorials were suggested to the E&L Baseball Program, the Ainsworth Senior Center or to the St. Pius X Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.