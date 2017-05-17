Iva Amsberry Polanco, 69

Iva Doris Amsberry Polanco, 69, of North Platte, NE passed away in her home on January 27, 2017.

Iva was born October 26, 1947 to Arthur E. “Art” and Helen V. (Kidder) Amsberry in Broken Bow, NE with Dr. Erickson attending.

Iva’s father worked on the railroad and her family lived in Thedford, Hecla and Whitman. When Iva was in the fifth grade her family moved to Mullen where she grew up and graduated from Mullen High School in 1968. Iva attended nurses’ training in Alliance. After she graduated she worked as an LPN in VA hospitals in Sheridan, WY and Big Springs. TX. While in Texas, Iva married Juan Martinez Polanco. Her daughter, Mary Pearl Crooker, was born in 1978. Iva served as a ranch cook in Texas. When Iva moved back to Nebraska she worked 16 years at the Woolrich coat factory in Alliance until it closed. She also worked on a ranch while Mary was a baby. While in Alliance she met Edward Leon Butler who helped her raise Mary. Iva made a significant impact in the lives of Mary’s closest friends. In 1994 Iva moved to Kimball where she worked at George Risk Industries and in the kitchen at the Kimball Rest Home for five years. She also worked at Pizza Hut where she received a five -year employee award. In Kimball, Iva took Ben Larkin under her wing. She became like a mother to him. Iva moved to Mullen in 2002 so she could help care for her mother, Helen, on her visits to Texas.

During this time she worked at the Halsey forest, studied and completed her CNA. Though she was never paid, she used her skills to care for her mother. After two years she took her mother to Bushnell, and soon after Albin, WY . Iva took care of Helen until her death in 2005. Iva then moved back to Mullen. She worked at Macke’s Grocery until health problems became too great in 2014. Iva was diagnosed with cancer and courageously battled the illness. In April 2016 Iva moved to North Platte to be near her treatments.

Iva is survived by her daughter, Mary Crooker and friend, Bobby Ansley of North Platte; friend, Ben Larkin of Pine’s Bluff, WY; her brother, Milton (Glenda) Amsberry of Valentine; her sister, Bytha (Kirk) Garner of Crescent City, CA; tow nieces, Reegen Cooper of Oregon and Marly Li Puma of Crescent City, CA; four nephews, Neil Amsberry of Lexington; Garry Amsberry of Los Angeles, CA; James Melville of Lakewood, CO; and Mark Melville of Hawaii; two older cousins, Glen (Marlene) Walker and Gorden (Earledeen) Walker of Kimball; three aunts, Dorothy Hegbee of Crescent, IA; Glenice Van Eaton of Henryetta, OK and Faye Boyles and family of Mullen, as well as many other family and a host of friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Art and Helen and her infant sister, Cleta.

Memorial Services will be held at the Dry Valley Church north of Mullen between mile marker 80 and 81 on Hwy. 97 on May 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. MDT. Dinner will follow at Mullen Assembly of God Church.