Iva Jean Haynes

Iva Jean (Hill) Haynes was born September 12, 1929 in Todd County, South Dakota to Ed and Alma (Witherwax) Hill. She left this life and graduated to heaven on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in Casper, WY. She grew up on the family farm near Kilgore, NE. She graduated from Todd County High School where she met her future husband Robert “Bob” Haynes. They were married on May 23rd, 1948. To this union four children were born, Connie, Stanley, Dianne and Stacey. She was a teacher in a rural school in her early years and was a bookkeeper and retail clerk in Casper, Wyoming and Valentine, NE. Iva was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. The family enjoyed frequent camping, hunting and fishing trips to the Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming with extended family and many good friends. Family reunions were held often and she was affectionately known as Aunt “I” to many of her nieces and nephews. She loved to bowl and loved to play cards and games with family and numerous good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob and siblings, Edna Stiller, Ethel Panick, Grover Hill, Carl (Ray) Hill and Robert Hill. Iva is survived by her children, Connie Thompson, Stanley Haynes, Dianne Haas and Stacey Haynes, her 11 beloved grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Leo Hill and sister, Avis Anderson, and numerous other relatives and good friends. Services will be held at a later date.