Ivan D. Roth, 85

Ivan Daune Roth was born April 15, 1931 in Emmet, NE to Fred and Laverna (Bauman) Ro th. He was raised in Atkinson, NE where he graduated from high school in 1950. In 1951, Ivan married Jeanene Elsie Doolittle and they were blessed with 65 years and nine months together. He enlisted in the US Army and served honorably from May 15, 1952-April 22, 1954, attaining the rank of Sgt. Ivan enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and searching for arrowheads, always including his family. He also took pleasure in gardening and helping people. He donated more than six gallons of blood over the years. Ivan loved the Lord and faithfully attended church. He went to Mexico on a missions trip and mixed concrete to help build a church. He and Jeanene also enjoyed many vacations to other countries over the years. He was a very proud father and grandfather. Ivan went to meet the Lord on March 3, 2017. He is survived by his wife, Jeanene; three children: Cindy Roth Monroe (Roger), Robin Daune Roth (Theresa) and Kimberly Renee Roth Johnson (Joel); eight grandchildren: Jerrad Monroe, Jessica Monroe, Amy Monroe, Amanda Roth, Travis Roth (Hannah), Adam Johnson (Natalie), Andrew Johnson and Lexie Johnson; three great grandchildren: Noah Monroe, Reagan Roth and Phoenix Johnson; and his sister Doretta Roth Bauer. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Roth. Memorial Services with full military honors were held Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Methodist Church in Valentine.