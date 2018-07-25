Funeral services for Ivan Jansen were held on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego, CA.

Ivan Duane Jansen was born on May 28, 1926 in Gregory. He was the oldest of four children. He had two sisters, Lavina and Naomi and one brother Melvin aka Bud.

Ivan grew up a farm boy and enjoyed tractors. He later joined the Army, at the end of World War II. After his service in the Army he and some buddies moved to San Diego, CA. Ivan started and ended his career of 32 years with Teladyne Ryan as an aircraft mechanic.

Ivan met his wife, Lillian, of 64 years at an ice cream parlor where Lillian was a waitress and they were married two weeks later. Thirteen months later they had John and two years later had twin girls, Alice and Elva.

They traveled to Europe, and also took their motor home around the US and Alaska. They enjoyed the outdoors and Ivan was often found on the water in his boat, fishing or pulling the kids water skiing. They took many trips with family and friends to Lake Powell. Ivan passed away on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian; son John; daughters Alice and Elva; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elva Jansen; in-laws from Washington State, brother Melvin (Bud), Emily Jansen, brothers-in-law, John Littau and Dennis Pepper.