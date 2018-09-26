James E. “Jim” Thiede, 60

James Edwin “Jim” Thiede was born on April 8, 1958 in Ainsworth, NE and departed this life on August 8, 2018 at the age of 60 years and 4 months as the result of a shooting accident. James was born to Edwin and Freda May (Wicker) Thiede and was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Burton, NE. He graduated from Keya Paha County High School in 1976 and chose to further his education at Doane University in Crete, NE where he majored in Business Administration and graduated in 1980. James was united in marriage to Tonja Hoscheid on November 14, 1981, and he welcomed step-daughters Rosslyn and Natalie. The new family lived near the original Thiede ranch and later relocated to Nickerson, NE where Jim worked for ATI as an over the road trucker. While in Nickerson he served as a village trustee and was on the volunteer fire department. Even though Jim and Tonja later divorced, they remained friendly and he enjoyed a special relationship with Rosslyn and Natalie and their children. Upon his retirement from trucking, James held various other positions including jobs at Wal-Mart in Fremont, Excel in Schuyler, H & H Chevrolet in Omaha and Midwest Special Services out of Curtis, NE. He later returned to his hometown of Springview and held various other positions before starting his own business, Big Deal Cedar Cutting LLC. He was an avid gun collector and he had an expert level knowledge of firearms. Each weapon in his collection was meticulously cataloged and filed with notes for each one.