James L. Tate

February 9, 1945 to Lloyd and Ruth Tate in Valentine. He passed away on February 6, 2018 at the Cherry County Hospital in Valentine. Jim went into the Army in 1965 and was sent to Vietnam; he was in the 14th Infantry Division. He was discharged from the service in 1967. After returning back home, James worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads. Later, he worked as a mechanic for Miller Brothers until 1992. James had various other jobs after 1992. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a sister, Dorothy Wichman. He is survived by his longtime companion, Karen Laleff; sisters, Lucille Veit and Phyllis Ohlmann; aunt, Ferne Schubauer, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines is in charge of service arrangements.