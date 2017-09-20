James O. “Jim” Harlan, 84

Funeral Services for James O. “Jim” Harlan age 84 of Bassett, NE will be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bassett United Methodist Church with Military Honors by Bassett American Legion Post #123. Cremation will follow and a private family inurnment will take place at a later date on the family ranch northeast of Bassett. Jim Harlan passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, NE.

Survivors include: wife, Nancy Harlan of Bassett; children, Kim (Aby) Tehranipourof Ypsilanti, MI, Ward Harlan of Bassett, Kay (James) Geschwender of Omaha, NE; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sibling, Alta Simons of Woodburn, OR and Violet Sullivan of Estacada, OR; brother-in-law,Elmer Schwager of Springview, NE; nieces, nephews and other family members.

Visitations for Jim Harlan will be held on Thursday, September, 21st from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett and continue on Friday at the Methodist Church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the family for a future designation.