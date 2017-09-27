James Otis Harlan, 84

James Otis Harlan was born at home, in the Sybrant neighborhood south of Bassett, NE, on June 4, 1933, to Margaret and Ora Harlan. He passed away at on Friday, September 15, 2017, at the age of 84 years, in Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, NE. Jim’s whole existence was involved with ranching. The family moved numerous times as he was growing up, but wherever they lived, the hard work was interspersed with the fun big families generate.

He was the first of his family to attend and graduate from high school, he was a part of the Rock County High School class of 1951. The Korean War was ongoing when Jim received his notice to report for military duty and received his Presidential Greeting on June 26th. He was inducted into the United States Army on July 23, 1953 and took his basic training at Ft. Riley, KS. During this time, the final truce was signed so Jim was deployed to Bad Kissingen, Germany, where he spent the balance of his time in service, driving an Armored Personnel Carrier to and from guard duty on the Czechoslovakian Border. Jim, rightfully, took enormous pride in having served his country, attaining the rank of Corporal by the time he was discharged May 19, 1955.

When he came home, he went back to helping his parents on the ranch, also hiring out to some of the neighbors as needed. A chance acquaintance led to courtship and on June 4, 1958, Jim and Nancy were married by a family friend in Clearwater, NE.

They made their first home on the Leahy place, ranching in conjunction with his father and brother Elmer. During the six years they lived there, their four children were born, Kim Doreen, Ward James, Kay Ann and Karen Elaine. In 1965, they went on their own, moving to the Schindler place a mile up the road. He left the place almost 100% better than he found it in 1970, when they moved to their present home north of Bassett, known then as the Hart Ranch.

He worked right up to the last week of his life, and wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Jim was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Jeffs; great-granddaughter, Arabella Potter; his parents, Ora and Margaret Harlan; brothers, Calvin, Elmer, Levi and their wives; sisters, Esther Burgett Weber and Neva Bussinger Zillig and their husbands and Helen Schwager; three nephews and a niece.

He leaves to mourn him his wife of fifty-nine years, Nancy; son, Ward Harlan; daughters, Kim (Aby) Tehranipour and Kay (James) Geschwender; nine grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; two sisters, Violet Sulliven and Alta Simons; and a brother-in-law, Elmer Schwager; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Friday at the United Methodist Church in Bassett, NE with Pastor Michelle Byerly and Pastor Dennis Quigley officiating the service. Music was provided by JoAnn Swanson playing a medley of songs. A trumpet CD rendition of “In The Garden” by Jerry Neeman was also provided. Pallbearers were Dale Sybrant, Bill Sybrant, Arlo Sybrant, Allen Sybrant, Steve Sybrant and Dave Sybrant. Honorary bearers were the family that Jim loved and all the good friends he made in his lifetime. Military Honors were presented by the Bassett American Legion Post #123. Cremation was to take place following the service. A private family inurnment will occur at a later date at the family ranch northeast of Bassett. Hoch Funeral Home of Bassett was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.