Funeral services for Janet Bailey are scheduled for Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Bonesteel with Father Jonathan Dillon officiating. Mary Ann Koenig will be lector and Greg Hausmann, eucharistic minister. Darin Witt and Ava Hausmann will be servers.

Music will be provided by the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church choir, accompanied by Roberta Witt, organist.

Urn bearer will be Jay Schmitz. Honorary urn bearers will be all of her friends.

Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bonesteel. Clausen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangeements.

Janet Kay Bailey was born May 23, 1961 at Burke to Tom and Jean (Leibel) Bailey. Janet graduated from Bonesteel High School in 1979 and from Sioux Valley Radiology Technology School in Sioux Falls. She worked in the radiology department for Sanford Hospital for many years. She earned a BS in radiology technology from Bellevue and an MBA from Colorado Tech.

Janet learned to play many stringed instruments after moving to Sioux Falls and she also enjoyed reading.

She passed away on September 1, 2017 at the Sanford Centenial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls after a short bout with cancer at the age of 56 years.

Janet was preceded in death by her grandparents: Esli and Nellie Bailey and John and Selma Leibel.

She is survived by her parents, Tom and Jean Bailey of Bonesteel; her sister Diane (John) McConnell of San Antonio, TX; and two nephews: Andrew McConnell of College Station, TX and Matthew McConnell of Bremerton, WA.