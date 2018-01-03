Jerry G. Morgan, age 77, of Celina, OH passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1940 in Cripple Creek, CO to the late Lonnie and Doris Roberta Johnson Morgan. He married Leola Reedy on April 18, 2009.

Jerry had been self-employed and multi-talented. Most recently he had been a diesel mechanic. He was a member of Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Celina.

He was preceded in death by two siblings.

Survivors include his wife, Leola; two sons, Lonnie (Ann) Morgan of East Helena, MT and Ron (Maggie) Morgan of Missoula, MT; a daughter, Janet (Dean) Smith of Topeka, KS; step-children, Robin (Steve) Hagaman of Celina, April (Brian) Loucks of Cherry Valley, NY, Holly Truesdale and Joy Poling both of Celina; brother, Lynn Morgan of Johnstown, CO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial services were held on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Lighthouse Fellowship Church in Celina. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.