Funeral services for Jerry Jones were held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Burke with Pastor David Schmidt officiating. Music was provided by Randy Sachtjen, organist and Vicki Dobesh and Kathy Petersen were in charge of registration. Urn bearers were Raymond Roggow, Wade Broom, George Kenzy and Melvin Juran. Interment was in the Lucas Cemetery in Lucas. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Jerry was born March 3, 1960, forty-five minutes before his twin sister Jody, at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke to Marvin and Inez (Willuweit) Jones. He was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Burke. He received his early education at Smith School and Lucas Elementary, and graduated from Burke High School in 1978. Jerry attended Mitchell Vo-Tech, earning a diploma in Agriculture Management in 1980. He returned to the family farm in Lucas where he helped manage the dairy and sheep operation. On July 12, 1980 he married Patricia Hogg of Faulkton and to this union, one son, Scott was born on July 16, 1985. Jerry loved farming but, due to health issues, he returned to Mitchell Vo-Tech in 1990 and received an associates degree in accounting/computer programing. He was hired as the City Finance Officer for the City of Burke in 1992 and was involved in many civic and community activities for 20 plus years. He then left to be the City Finance Officer for the City of Lennox in December of 2013. He was a loyal and dedicated employee and took particular pride in the communities completion of the Burke Civic Center. Jerry was also an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church, serving as the financial secretary for many years. He continued to be involved in many community and church activities despite his life long struggle with diabetes. In October of 2006, he received the gift of life of a kidney from his twin sister Jody. Jerry Jones, age 58 of Lennox and formerly of Burke passed away at his home in Lennox on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, his maternal and paternal grandparents and an infant brother, Colin. Jerry is survived by his son, Scott; his mother, Inez Jones; his siblings: Kelly (Cindy) Jones, Kathy (Robert) Abraham, Jody (Jeff) Young, David (Mary) Jones, all of Burke; and Nancy (Tom) Wiersma of Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews as well as his great nieces and nephews.