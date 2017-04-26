Jessica Tate Anderson, 43

Memorial services for Jessica Tate Anderson, age 43 of Ainsworth, NE, will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ainsworth Church of the Nazarene. Jessica Anderson passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, NE.Survivors include: children, Seth Tate Anderson and Alex Anita Ander-son of Ainsworth, NE; parents, Richard and Anita Hempel of Ainsworth, NE; sister, Julie (Todd) Taylor of Long Pine, NE; brother, Jared Hempel of Ainsworth, NE; two nieces, one great-niece and numerous aunts, uncles and other family members along with special friend, Derrik Grupe and family of Ainsworth. There will be no visitations. In lieu of flowers memorials have been suggested to the family in her name. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com