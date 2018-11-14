Jim Fischer, 69

Jim Fischer was born on December 2, 1948 at Burwell, NE to Emma and Harry Fischer and was their third born child. When he was five the Fischer family moved to the Newport area and then to Bassett where he went to school and graduated from Rock County High School in 1967.

That summer he met his wife, Patty Cady, of 50 years at the Pineview Drive-in Movie at Long Pine. A year later on August 17, 1968 they were married at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett.

Jim was drafted into the army and served from May 5, 1969 to December 23, 1971 when he was honorably discharged with the rank of E5.

The couple had two sons: Scott, who was born in August of 1970, and Shad, born in January of 1973.

Jim had a 47 year career in auto parts. It started in Ainsworth at Austin’s doing counter work and running the machine shop. In 1975 he moved his family to Atkinson to start One Stop Auto then to Hodges Auto Supply in Lexington then back to Atkinson to C.O. Enterprises. Finally he partnered with Boyd Mitchell and Jeff Leiswald to start Independent Ag and Auto in the Mitchell Equipment building in Atkinson. He continued to work there after he sold his share of the business until July of 2018.

Jim was an American Legion member. He was a member of the Atkinson Fire and Rescue Department for 22 years, over half of that time serving as assistant Chief and Fire Chief. He received fireman of the year awards twice.

In April of 2013 Jim found out he had colon cancer. He battled long and hard since then. He received 101 chemo treatments with a positive attitude and no complaints. He loved his “chemo girls” and felt they were amazing!

Jim loved his old cars and he took part in the Tour Nebraska for several years and most of the cruise nights in the area. He also loved to fish. He enjoyed going to Minnesota and Alaska, and especially going to the river with Scott.

Most of all he loved his family. His family said he was always there to lend a hand or in time of need. His grandchildren Lily, Morgan and Parker were the light of his life. He loved taking them fishing.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patty Fischer of Atkinson; sons, Scott (Michelle) Fischer and Shad Fischer of Atkinson, NE; three grandchildren, Lily, Morgan and Parker; and siblings, Dick (Becky) Fischer of Friend, NE, Marilyn (Jack) Anderson of Ainsworth, NE, Darlene Tadda of Leavenworth, KS, Ben (Vickie) Fischer of Millboro, SD, Mary Ann (Terry) Bierle of Lexington, NE and Steve (Claudia) Fischer of Butler, PA.

A memorial service was held Friday, November 2, 2018 at First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson with Pastor Wayne Owens officiating. Music was provided by organist Jean Mellor, pianist Eileen Osborne and the congregation singing. Honorary pallbearers were Boyd Mitchell, Ken Ziska, Greg Soles, Dave Clapper, Jerry Stout, Rat Schulz, Marty Vanderbeek and Myron Vanderbeek. Burial followed at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson with military graveside rites by the Farley-Tushla American Legion Post #86 of Atkinson. Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided a graveside tribute.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Sandhills Cancer Fund, 428 E. 8th St., Ainsworth, NE 69210. Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson was in charge of arrangements.