Funeral services for Jo Ann Roggow were held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Countryside Funeral Home in Howard, KS, with Pastor Robin Haines officiating. Countryside Funeral Home in Howard, KS was in charge of arrangements. Jo Ann Roggow as born on August 25, 1947 at Corpus Christi, TX to Thomas H. and Katherine A. Freeman. Her life was filled with travel as the offspring of a Navy career father and subsequent marriage to a career Marine and then to a Navy man. Early years took her to occupied Japan and many places across the U.S. Adulthood found her living in the city where she was born and again overseas to Guam and many more places in the U.S. Along the way, she paused long enough to graduate high school at Jay, FL and to get her RN license through Pensacola, FL Junior College in 1968. While in college, she met Marine 1Lt. Louis E. Handte II, and they were married on August 19, 1967, then tragically lost him in an aircraft accident on December 14, 1967. To this union one son was born, Louis E. Handte III. Another chapter in her life began upon marrying Ltjg. Ralph Roggow on May 1, 1970. To this couple, two more children arrived, Jennifer (Brad Harter) and Lori (Chad Wittmeier). Their extensive travels continued until retiring from the military to a farm in South Dakota in 1979. As her children grew up, Jo Ann chose to return to her nursing profession, where she became respected by patients, doctors, and coworkers, enough to be recommended to the physician's assistant program at the University of North Dakota. Upon graduating, this endeavor because the staple her life until retiring in 2009. The highlight of her career was as sole medical provider at the Mercy Clinic in Howard, KS. Jo Ann died at her home in Howard, KS, on Monday, November 20, 2017. Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers, Thomas H. Freeman II, Kenneth R. Freeman, and Hendri. She is survived by her husband, Ralph, all her children, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.