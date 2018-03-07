Joe O’Kief passed away on Saturday February 24, 2018. He was a father of two, a caring son and loving brother. Joe had an infectious sense of humor, a kind and generous heart, and inspired great devotion from his many friends. He was an honest, genuine man who found joy in the Sandhills, and comfort in simple conversations with friends and neighbors. He was a natural athlete, holding the Nebraska high school record for fastest pin and medaled multiple times at the Nebraska state high school wrestling finals. He was an accomplished horseman and loved competing in team roping. Joe has the following family: his daughter, Stephanie O’Kief and her husband Daniel Pohorelsky and pending favorite grandchild, of Salt Lake City, UT; son, Colten O’Kief also of Salt Lake City; parents, Jerry and Sharon O’Kief and Aunt Rita and Uncle Jim O’Kief, all of Wood Lake, NE; brothers, Greg O’Kief (wife Jennay), John O’Kief (wife Stacey), sister, Mary Dittrich (husband Bill), nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many, many friends. Visitation at Sandoz Chapel of the Pines Funeral Home in Valentine, Nebraska was open to the public starting at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 28. A Rosary Service followed at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine on Wednesday. Funeral Services were held Thursday, March 1 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine was entrusted with service arrangements.