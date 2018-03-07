Funeral services for John Baxa were held on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Clausen Funeral Home in Burke with Pastor Clay Lundberg officiating. Music was provided by Clay Lundberg and Dodi Bailey, vocalists. Casket bearers were Jay Schmitz, Doug Ulmer, Jason Bailey, Dan Jons, Jase Jons, Kelvin Van Hill, Briggs Van Hill, Travis Byrd and Kaleb Byrd. Honorary casket bearers were all of Duane’s neighbors, nieces and nephews. Claudia Sangster and Carla Schmitz were in charge of registration. Interment was in the Herrick Cemetery in Herrick. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. John Duane Baxa was born on May 16, 1930 to John and Nettie (Konop) Baxa, in their farm house near Dixon. In 1935 Duane and his family moved to a farm west of Burke. Then in 1938 the family moved to a farm southeast of Herrick. Duane attended grade school and graduated from the St. Charles High School on May 22, 1947. He was drafted into the Army and served time in Korea as a mechanic. While he was in Korea his father passed away. He received an honorable discharge to come home and help on the farm. Some of Duane’s passions and hobbies included playing the piano and working for Leo and Sylvia Simon at the Herrick dance hall, his bicycles, motorcycles, Ford tractors and his pickups, cars, farm truck and gas lanterns. Duane enjoyed growing crops and raising livestock until health issues forced him to move into assisted living. Duane loved the land and he still found joy in visiting the farm whenever possible. John Duane Baxa passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018 from the Burke Community Memorial Hospital at the age of 87 years. Duane is survived by his sister-in-law Marilyn Baxa; cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ruby (Roy) Stevicks, and his brother Bernard Baxa.