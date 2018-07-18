John Nebola

John Edward Nebola, age 73, passed away at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls on July 12, 2018. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. John was born in Gregory. He was the fourth child born to Eddie and Helen (Maska) Nebola. He spent his early years on the family farm southwest of Gregory and then the family moved into town when he was ten years old. He attended the Gregory Elementary School and graduated from Gregory High School in 1963. He attended Northern State College in Aberdeen where he began a career in the grocery business. John spent most of his life in the grocery business. This career actually began when he was a carry-out boy at Louie’s Grocery while he was still in elementary school. Later, John worked in furniture retail sales and auto sales. After John retired, he drove a cab in the city of Sioux Falls. He had the gift of being able to converse easily with anyone. John is survived by his sons, J.D. and Doug Nebola; his siblings, Jo Haffield, Helen (Don) Hoffman, Virginia Kingsbury, and Ed (Sharon) Nebola. Also mourning his passing are several nephews and nieces. John was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Helen Nebola; a sister, Frances Lake; and a sister-in-law, Julie Nebola; and brothersin- law, Robert Kingsbury and Mike Lake.