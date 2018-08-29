Johnavieve Garner,79

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 5:00am

Johnavieve Ellen Bennett was born on Mother’s Day, May 14, 1939, at Cody to Johnnie and Vivian Spicer Bennett.

Johnavieve attended school at Cody and graduated in 1956. She taught country schools at the Carver Ranch and Boiling Springs Flat.

On June 14, 1958, she and Dick Garner were married. They lived in the Littleburg, SD community. They moved to Greeley and also lived in Spalding before returning to Valentine where Dick was employed as a Brand Inspector. They were blessed with three children: Rich, Johnnie, and Ginny.

In April of 1968, Johnavieve became a dispatcher for the Valentine Police Department. She was employed there and the Justice Center until her retirement. She then moved to Florida to live with her daughter.

She passed away in Florida on August 12, 2018.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Dick; her parents, Johnnie and Vivian Bennett; her son, Rich; infant nephew, Duane Green; and her sister, Ginny.

She is survived by her son, Johnnie and his children Michel, Alex, Wil and daughter Jessie; daughter Virginia and her husband Larry and their sons Rob and Tom; Rich’s children: Shad Beman and family; Ritchie Garner and his son, Ethan; and Sean Garner and family; brother, Melvin Bennett (Karen) Grand Junction, CO; brother, Stephen Bennett (Cathy) Gillette, WY; and sister, Donna Rae Peterson (Wayne) of Valentine.

