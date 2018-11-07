Joseph Albert “Joe” Bejot age 88 of Ainsworth, NE passed away October 27, 2018, at the Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth. Joe was born to Eugene and Grace (McMurtry) Bejot on November 21, 1929 in Ainsworth. Joe was raised on Buffalo Flats, attended grade school at District 17 and graduated from Ainsworth High School. He joined the United States Army on January 18, 1951. Joe spent 18 months in Korea and Japan. After returning to the States he was stationed at Fort Ord, CA and was discharged on January 17, 1954. Joe operated and ran dump trucks locally for many years. He started driving semis for Snyder’s Inc. and later was employed by Hurless Trucking, hauling liquid feed, fertilizer, corn and cattle. He retired from trucking in 1995. Joe met Shelia (Fernau) Alberts when he stopped to help her with car trouble on Highway 20. They were married August 5, 1988 and made their home northeast of Ainsworth. He spent many hours working in the yard and garden. Joe and Shelia enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends. His grandchildren were a great joy to him. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Enda Lukshis; brother, Clayton Bejot and sister-in law, Marie Bejot; nephew, Paul Bejot and mother-in-law, Donna Fernau. Joe is survived by his wife, Shelia, of 30 years; daughters from a previous marriage, Joanne Voegler of Albuquerque, NM, Susan Albue of Scottsdale, AZ and Christina (Rory) Lavery of London, England; grandchildren, Kaleigh and Keagan Lavery; stepson, Max (Kim) Alberts of Spencer, NE; nephews, John Bejot and Mike Bejot of Ainsworth; niece, Catherine Smith of Kearney, NE; sister-in-law, Roberta Painter of Springview, NE; brother-in-law, Leonard (Cheri) Fernau of Ainsworth and other family members. Joe was a very quiet and private person and was devoted to his wife and family. Graveside services were held at the Ainsworth Cemetery on November 2, 2018. Pastor David Randall officiated the service. CD selections were “Go Rest High On That Mountain” by Vince Gill and “Amazing Grace” by Tennessee Ernie Ford, as well as those in attendance joining in. Honorary bearers were John Bejot, Mike Bejot, Max Alberts, Ben Painter, Bryon Painter, Monty Painter, Lenny Fernau, Candy Fernau, Julie Cyriaks, Lori Rolfes and Janelle Johnson. Military Honors were provided by the Ainsworth American Legion Post #79. Hoch Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Memorials were suggested to the Brown County Veterans Memorial, the Ainsworth United Methodist Church, the Ainsworth Fire Department, the Brown County Ambulance Association, or to the donor’s choice. To leave an online condolence visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.