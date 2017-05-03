A memorial service for Joseph Benter is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Clausen Funeral Home in Burke with Pastor Mark Tuttle officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Tuttle. Interment was previously held in the Graceland Cemetery in Burke. Clausen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Joseph was born on March 16, 1960 to Donald Benter and Darlene (Scholtz) Benter. Joe’s love was his family, especially his nephews and nieces and their babies. Joe got his education in the Burke/Lucas School District, with his senior high in Grant City, MO. Joe spent part of his younger life in Missouri and Iowa, working construction, his expertise was in cement and the plants of Denison, IA. He spent part of his younger years making gun stocks with his brothers, Jim and Tim in New Evington. He came back to St. Charles, where he settled down and helped his mother and brothers fix up the family farm. Joe continued to work around the area at various jobs, such as Clines and Ray Epson’s where he enjoyed taking his nieces and nephews to see the beef-a-low. Joe passed away on March 26, 2017. Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnny who died in infancy; two sisters Cheryl and Terry, who both died in infancy; two brothers-in-law, Butch Seigler and Mark Jacobsen; a niece, Darla Johnson, aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe is survived by three brothers, Jim Benter, St. Charles, Tim Benter, Halbur, IA, and David Benter and wife Sandra of Chugiak, AK; two sisters, Esther Jacobsen and friend Daniel Snyder of Ankeny, IA and Debbie Siegler Johnson of Battle Creek, IA; along with thirteen nieces and nephews and nineteen great nieces and nephews and two aunts from his mother’s side and one uncle from his father’s side, cousins and great cousins.